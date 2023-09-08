"India's presidency will bring economic benefits to the country": G20 Chief Coordinator Harsh  Shringla

G20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that India's presidency will bring economic benefits to the country as the G20 meetings and activities included extensive participation of people through "Jan Bhagidari" from across the nation. "We would have received a total of 100,000 visitors for our G 20 presidency from over 125 nationalities and for many of them this has been a discovery of a new India. G 20 presidency will bring economic benefits to our country and to our citizens," Shringla said during a pre-summit press conference at the International Media Centre.

"The efforts have been of course to take the G20 down to the grassroots level through a process we call 'Jan Bhagidari' which is the people's participation movement. Whether it is the G20 university connect, G20 model school quiz, or painting competitions, the G20 has been popularised and taken to the grassroots level in our country," Shringla during the press conference. The press conference was attended by G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

He further said that we assumed the presidency of the G20 on December 1, 2023, and we will conclude our presidency on November 30, 2024. "During the course of our presidency, we have hosted over 220 G20 meetings in 60 different cities across the length and breadth of our country. In keeping with the PM's vision of a pan-Indian G20, we have hosted at least one G20 meeting in every state and UT of India. To my mind, that is the finest example of cooperative federalism that we can seek," he added.

Meanwhile, Shringla said that we would have received a total of 100,000 visitors for our G20 presidency from over 125 nationalities and for many of them. "We would have received a total of 100,000 visitors for our G20 presidency from over 125 nationalities and for many of them, this has been a discovery of a new India. G20 presidency will bring economic benefits to our country and to our citizens that is the important objective," he said.

Leaders of the G20 summit will be treated with first-of-its-kind instrumental music performances showcasing the cultural depth of Bharat on the occasion to be hosted by the President of India on September 9. "At the time of the dinner that will be hosted tomorrow by our President, there will be a musical or song that will play in the background. This will represent musicians from all parts of our country. But it will also include musical traditions from every nature - whether it is Hindustani, Carnatic, Folk, or Bhajans, every aspect of music will be covered by these 77 musicians who will also include young students, people who have some disabilities, people who are from different walks of life across our country, They will also be displaying very rare musical instruments," he added.

The G20 summit will be held on September 9 and 10 in the national capital. The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan. The G20, or the Group of Twenty, comprises 19 countries-- Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, the United States-- and the European Union. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)