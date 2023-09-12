MEA Secy presides signing of contract to develop India-Mongolia Friendship Secondary School

India and Mongolia signed a contract for the construction of the India-Mongolia Friendship Secondary School on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated. The signing of the contract took place during the ongoing visit of the Ministry of External Affairs, Secretary (East), Saurabh Kumar to Ulaanbaatar. He met Mongolia's Minister of Education and Science, L Enkh-Amgalan, and the two discussed bilateral projects and cooperation in areas of education, IT, skilling and capacity building.

"Secy (East) @AmbSaurabhKumar had productive discussion with Minister of Education and Science of Mongolia, L. Enkh-Amgalan in Ulaanbaatar today. They discussed bilateral projects & cooperation in areas of education, IT, skilling and capacity building," the MEA's official spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, posted on X. "They also witnessed the signing of contract for the construction of India-Mongolia Friendship Secondary School," the post added.

Kumar also met Mongolia's State Secretary N Ankhbayar to take stock of Indian projects. The two also exchanged views to further strengthen India-Mongolia Strategic Partnership. "Secy (East) @AmbSaurabhKumar met State Secretary @MongolDiplomacy, N. Ankhbayar in Ulaanbaatar today. They reviewed bilateral relations, took stock of Indian projects, and exchanged views to further strengthen India-Mongolia Strategic Partnership," Bagchi posted on X, adding, "Discussions covered cooperation in areas including development partnership, education, IT, hydrocarbons, renewable energy, security & defence, connectivity, minerals and capacity building."

India and Mongolia have interacted through the medium of Buddhism over a period of 2600 years. Following the emergence of Mongolia as a modern nation-state in the 20th century, the two countries have continued to build relations based on shared historical and cultural legacy. Earlier, on August 7, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met former Mongolian President Enkhbayar Nambar and discussed deepening bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries.

Jaishankar said he values the guidance and insights of the Mongolian leader in taking the cooperation between the two countries to the next level. "Pleasure to meet former President of Mongolia Enkhbayar Nambar this afternoon. Appreciate his contributions to strengthening our relationship and deepening our spiritual ties. Value his guidance and insights on taking our cooperation to the next level," Jaishankar posted on X. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)