Left Menu

UAE, Russia discuss cooperation in higher education, scientific research

Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, and Valery Falkov, Minister of Science and Higher Education of Russia, discussed ways of strengthening the bilateral cooperation in higher education, scientific research, space, and engineering between the UAE and Russia.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 22:35 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 22:35 IST
UAE, Russia discuss cooperation in higher education, scientific research
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], September 15 (ANI/WAM): Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, and Valery Falkov, Minister of Science and Higher Education of Russia, discussed ways of strengthening the bilateral cooperation in higher education, scientific research, space, and engineering between the UAE and Russia. Al Falasi, accompanied by Dr Mohammad Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, visited the Moscow State Technical University, where they viewed the university's research and academic centres and learnt about the latest scientific and engineering tech solutions used there.

Al Falasi visited the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, which has 13 departments dedicated to training specialists in the space industry. At the end of the visit, Al Falasi thanked Falkov for joining him on the tour. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023