UAE, Russia discuss cooperation in higher education, scientific research

Moscow [Russia], September 15 (ANI/WAM): Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, and Valery Falkov, Minister of Science and Higher Education of Russia, discussed ways of strengthening the bilateral cooperation in higher education, scientific research, space, and engineering between the UAE and Russia. Al Falasi, accompanied by Dr Mohammad Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, visited the Moscow State Technical University, where they viewed the university's research and academic centres and learnt about the latest scientific and engineering tech solutions used there.

Al Falasi visited the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, which has 13 departments dedicated to training specialists in the space industry. At the end of the visit, Al Falasi thanked Falkov for joining him on the tour. (ANI/WAM)

