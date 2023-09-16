Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 1st phase of Al Saf Residential Complex

Sharjah [UAE], September 16 (ANI/WAM): Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, affirmed that providing adequate and safe housing for the Emirati family is a major part of His Highness's project, supporting their needs to live a stable life. This came during the inauguration of the first phase of Al Saf residential complex in the city of Kalba, on Saturday. It includes 151 homes at a total cost of AED122 million and on an area of 417,000 square metres, with various services and facilities.

Sheikh Qasimi directed the development of a variety of services in Al Ghail, such as sanitation and roads, among other services. Sheikh Qasimi stressed the continuation of developing the areas one after the other according to the needs of each area, whether in replacing housing, buildings or providing infrastructure to make all areas of Kalba developed.

Sheikh Qasimi the Ruler of Sharjah watched a video that covered the stages of Al Saf residential complex project, its most important facilities and features, and the impact it will have on the stability of the Emirati family. The complex includes residences of various designs, as it provides three models: Islamic, local, and modern design.

Each residence includes 5 rooms with an area of 322 square metres. The first phase of the complex took 18 months, and the second phase is expected to be delivered at the end of next February. The project also includes a public park for the residents of the complex and various other services, in addition to the completion of road works and electricity, gas and sewage services.

During the inauguration, His Highness was shown a model of the housing key box that will be delivered to citizens who are eligible for housing, as way to welcome and congratulate the owners on their new homes. Sheikh Qasimi planted an almond tree within Al Saf Park, which is in the middle of the complex and will provide the complex's families with an outlet for all its members, including men, women and children.

The event witnessed the presence of Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of Sharjah Ruler's Office in Khorfakkan, Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of Sharjah Ruler's Office in Kalba, Khalifa Musabeh Al Teneiji, Chairman of Sharjah Housing Programme, Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi Chairman of Sharjah Department of Public Works, Yousef Khamis Al Athmani, Chairman of Roads and Transport Authority, Dr Sulaiman bin Sarhan Al Zaabi, Chairman of Department of Municipalities Affairs, Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Chairman of Protocol Department, Saeed Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, and a number of officials. (ANI/WAM)

