Man arrested in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi over desecration of Bible

A man was arrested and booked in Rawalpindi on Saturday in connection with the desecration of the Bible, Dawn reported. Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper. The incident came to light after a video showing a man insulting the Holy Book with a slipper surfaced on Twitter. The Rawalpindi police in response to the video stated that the suspect was "swiftly traced" and apprehended through "prompt law enforcement action".

The police further stated that an "exemplary punishment" would be meted out to the suspect following a "thorough and merit-based" investigation. Rawalpindi Regional Police Officer Syed Khurram Ali told Dawn the arrest was made earlier in the day.

He further stated that the suspect will be presented in court tomorrow (Sunday) to secure his physical remand, enabling the commencement of the interrogation process. A case regarding the incident was filed at the Morgah police station based on a complaint lodged by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Naveed Aslam, invoking Section 298 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), which pertains to uttering words with a deliberate intent to wound religious feelings, as per Dawn.

ASI Aslam in the first information report, a copy of which is available with Dawn, explained that he "saw a viral video on social media in which an individual was seen disrespecting Christianity and the Bible". PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal termed the incident a "shameful act".

"Where Islam teaches respect for one's beliefs, it also teaches respect for the beliefs of others. It is the responsibility of the state to provide religious protection to its citizens," he said, adding that society collectively had to eliminate such behaviour. (ANI)

