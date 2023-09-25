Left Menu

JFE Engineering unveils cutting-edge 5G innovation plant for industry advancements

“This plant facility has the characteristics of the same facility that is used for real plant operation. The incinerator of the cleaning plant developed by JFE Engineering is an experimental facility,” said YUJI TARUI, an engineer from JFE Engineering

  • Japan

JFE Engineering is a leading business in the waste treatment and electricity generation sectors. Additionally, in the building of energy facilities, pipelines, and bridges. JFE Engineering set up a 5G Digital innovation plant using an old waste incineration facility. It prepares a high-speed 5G facility with a large capacity. It enables never delay and multiple access. It is freely opened to any companies and institutes to investigate digital innovation plants. "This plant facility has the characteristics of the same facility that is used for real plant operation. The incinerator of the cleaning plant developed by JFE Engineering is an experimental facility," said YUJI TARUI, an engineer from JFE Engineering.

The 5G facility ensures safety at work. It can detect workers who are not wearing helmets and make sound alarms. The 5G innovation plant is seeking unmanned operation. It is available to investigate the autonomous operation of plants with AI analysis. Also available is distant driving or unmanned operation of big machine tools. Including detection by drone operation, observation of safety, and safe operation of robots. (ANI)

