Afghanistan to receive humanitarian assistance from Iceland

Iceland is set to provide 40 million Icelandic Krona to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund, according to a statement from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Khaama Press reported.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2023 23:13 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 22:45 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
This organisation said on Thursday that Iceland has given Afghanistan a donation of about 40 million Krona.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has reiterated that Iceland has been contributing 175 million Krona to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund since 2020 in addition to its most recent donation, according to Khaama Press. The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) received 25 million euros from the European Union the day before in an effort to show solidarity for the Afghan people.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees earlier said that 29.2 million people in Afghanistan are in need of humanitarian assistance this year; thus, these donations come at a critical moment. The European Union and OCHA are both making significant contributions to ease the humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan as part of ongoing international efforts to address the issue.

The already dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is getting worse as a result of the forced deportations and the return of Afghan refugees from nearby nations like Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey. Pakistani authorities have continued with their intentions to forcefully deport over a million illegal migrants from Afghanistan by January 2024, despite strong international criticism and demands for moderation.

Concerns over the welfare of Afghan refugees are raised by the continuous deportation attempts, which further compound the intricate problems already plaguing Afghanistan's precarious humanitarian situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

