UAE Air Force and Air Defence to participate in Ethiopian Air Force's 88th anniversary celebrations

The UAE Ministry of Defence, represented by the Air Force and Air Defence, and the Joint Aviation Command, will participate in the Ethiopian Air Force's 88th anniversary celebrations, which will be held tomorrow at the Harar Meda Air Base in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 22:30 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 15 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Ministry of Defence, represented by the Air Force and Air Defence, and the Joint Aviation Command, will participate in the Ethiopian Air Force's 88th anniversary celebrations, which will be held tomorrow at the Harar Meda Air Base in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa. The participation will see aircraft belonging to the UAE's Air Force and Air Defence take part in the "Black Lion" air show, which includes many events and activities.

This participation comes in response to an invitation from the Ethiopian Air Force and is a manifestation of the close relations and strategic partnership between the UAE and Ethiopia. It also reflects the Ministry of Defence's keenness to support and strengthen military and defence cooperation between the two sides.

The participation also comes as a confirmation of the strength of the historical relations between the two friendly countries in light of shared values, visions, and aspirations to achieve further progress and prosperity. (ANI/WAM)

