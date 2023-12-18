Left Menu

British boy missing for six years found in France, returns home

Alex Batty, a British boy who was missing for six years after going on a holiday in Spain, was found in France and has returned safely to the UK.

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2023 08:12 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 08:12 IST
British boy missing for six years found in France, returns home
British boy Alex Batty found after missing for six years (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Alex Batty, a British boy who was missing for six years after going on a holiday in Spain, was found in France and has returned safely to the UK, CNN reported citing local police. Alex Batty went on holiday in Spain with his mother, Melanie Batty and his grandfather in 2017. Now aged 17, he was found near the city of Toulouse in the French department of Haute-Garonne on Wednesday morning, CNN reported citing a spokesperson for regional authorities.

A British boy who was found in France after going missing for six years has landed safely back in the UK, according to local police. "It gives me great pleasure to say Alex has now made his safe return back to the UK after six years," Assistant Chief Constable Matt Boyle of Greater Manchester Police, told reporters on Saturday, CNN reported citing UK's national news agency, Press Association.

Boyle further said that the teenager met with a family member and UK police officers in the Toulouse airport before beginning his much-belated flight home. Batty is expected to be reunited with his grandmother, Susan Caruana, who lives in Oldham, Greater Manchester, and is the boy's legal guardian, according to Press Assciation.

In a statement issued through police, Caruana said she "can't wait" to see her grandson. "I cannot begin to express my relief and happiness that Alex has been found safe and well," she said, adding that her family requested privacy as they welcome him back.

The teenager was recovered earlier this week, from the side of the road by a French motorist, Fabien Accidini, who claimed the boy had been living in a "spiritual community" in the country for the last two years, CNN reported. Accidini, a chiropractic student, had been delivering medicines to pharmacies overnight when he first came across Batty. After initially giving him a false name, Batty spoke to Accidini for three hours in English and French.

"He told me he was kidnapped by his mother five years ago in Morocco. After that he was in Spain. And that he had been living France for the past two years in a spiritual community," Accidini told CNN affiliate BFMTV. Accidini said the boy described his mother as "a bit crazy." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023