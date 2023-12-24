Left Menu

Kabul residents worried about increasing crime

Some Kabul residents are worried about the increasing crime in the Afghan capital, TOLO News reported.

Some Kabul residents are worried about the increasing crime in the Afghan capital, TOLO News reported. TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

A Kabul resident, Milad, whose car was stolen by armed robbers from the Taymani area of Kabul four months ago, said that even though he has contacted the security agencies many times during the period, there is no news about his car. Milad said: "I was working inside the house, it was around 6 to 6:30 in the evening, the car started, and the sound came inside the house. I went out and saw that someone was inside the car and the car moved, and robbers stole my car."

Some other residents of Kabul said that the level of criminal crimes, armed robberies, and car thefts has increased in recent months, as per TOLO News. "Recently, there is rise in crime, especially car theft, mobile phone theft..., they even killed a person for a mobile phone," said another Kabul resident, Ahmad Naweed Nikzad.

"Car theft must be stopped," said a local Sheren Bik. Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Taliban appointed Ministry of Interior Abdul Matin Qani, spoke of the security situation in the country and said that in the last six months, around 800 people have been arrested for various crimes across the country.

"In the last six months, around 800 criminals have been caught in various crimes, and our police have communication connections in all provinces, and we do not let criminals escape and they get caught," said Abdul Matin Qani, as per TOLO News. Qani said that they are trying to identify and arrest people who commit crimes, armed robberies, murders, and car thefts in the country. (ANI)

