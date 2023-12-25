Left Menu

Israel doubling coastal railway lines

Israel's Ministry of Transportation and Road Safety is moving forward with plans to double the country's coastal railway's capacity, expecting that soon people will be able to travel between Haifa and Tel Aviv in just half an hour.

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 25 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Transportation and Road Safety is moving forward with plans to double the country's coastal railway's capacity, expecting that soon people will be able to travel between Haifa and Tel Aviv in just half an hour. When the new line is fully operational, the frequency of trains during peak hours will increase to 14 per hour in each direction. The number of stations between Haifa and Tel Aviv will increase to 11, and the number of passengers on this route is expected to increase to about 30,000 during peak hours heading in both directions.

The number of annual trips on the Israel Railways is expected to rise from 70 million today, to 105 million in 2025, 200 million in 2030 and approximately 300 million in 2040. One of the busiest and most sought-after axes in the rail network is the coastal railway, a major transportation artery that connects Gush Dan (greater Tel Aviv area) with Haifa and the north of the country, and shortens the travel times between the center and the periphery. Today, the route includes only two tracks, and is a "bottleneck" that limits the number of trains that can be operated. The result: busy and overcrowded trains during peak hours, limited frequency and long travel time.

The ministry said that the opening of this "bottleneck" along with the addition of rails on Ayalon Avenue, will allow the continued development of the national rail network to meet the expected demand. (ANI/TPS)

