Left Menu

"Arctic hugs and polar greetings to all": Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny sends New Year message from prison

Despite being in a long jail sentence in Siberia, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said in his New Year message that he does not feel lonely and is in a "great" mood, but he still misses spending time with his family and friends in person, CNN reported.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2024 09:27 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 09:27 IST
"Arctic hugs and polar greetings to all": Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny sends New Year message from prison
Alexei Navalny (Photo credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Despite being in a long jail sentence in Siberia, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said in his New Year message that he does not feel lonely and is in a "great" mood, but he still misses spending time with his family and friends in person, CNN reported. In a New Year's Eve message posted on social media by his team, Navalny was quoted as saying that this will be the third time "I have taken the traditional family New Year's Eve photo with Photoshop."

"I am trying to keep up with the times, and this time I asked an artificial intelligence to draw me. I hope it turned out something fantastic - I will not see the picture myself until the letter with it arrives on Yamal," Navalny said, according to CNN. According to Navalny's staff, he is presently serving his term at the Russian Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region's IK-3 prison colony.

However, Navalny continued by claiming that he doesn't experience any "loneliness, abandonment, or isolation. "'I miss you terribly' is a kind of incorrect construction from the point of view of the Russian language. It's better to say: 'I miss you a lot' or 'I miss you so much," Navalny said, adding "But from my point of view, it is more accurate and correct. I miss my family terribly. Yulia, my children, my parents, my brother. I miss my friends, colleagues, our office, and my work. I miss you all terribly."

"My mood is great and quite Christmassy. But there is no substitute for normal human communication in all its forms: from jokes at the New Year's table to correspondence in Telegram and comments on Instagram and Twitter [currently known as X]," he said, according to CNN. "Happy New Year to everyone," Navalny said. "Arctic hugs and polar greetings to all. Love you all," Navalny added.

Navalny has been behind bars since January 2021, when he returned to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin. Prior to his arrest, he campaigned against corruption and organised major anti-Kremlin protests. He has since received three prison terms and spent months in isolation in Penal Colony Number 6 for alleged minor infractions.

A court extended Navalny's sentence to 19 years on "extremism" charges and ruled that he be moved to a more secure, harsher prison. Notably, Navalny has rejected all charges against him as politically motivated.

Further taking a jibe at Kremlin, the Russian opposition leader stated, "Since I'm Santa Claus, you're probably wondering about the presents... But I am a special-regime Santa Claus, so only those who have behaved very badly get presents," Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class action over talc disclosures; Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent and more

Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class act...

 Global
2
Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways ...

 India
3
Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

 Global
4
Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024