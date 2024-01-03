UAE: UAQ Crown Prince attends 18th Camel Racing Festival
The festival is being held under patronage of Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Umm Al Qaiwan [UAE], January 3 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, attended the third day of activities of the 18th Umm Al Qaiwain Festival for Purebred Arabian Camel Racing at Al Labsa Square.
The festival is being held under patronage of Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain.
Sheikh Rashid was crowned the first-place winner in the presence of Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Umm Al Qaiwain Tourism and Archaeology Department. (ANI/WAM)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kuwait's new emir Sheikh Meshal accepts cabinet's resignation - KUNA
PM Modi extends greetings to Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad on taking over as Kuwait's new Emir
Sheikh Zayed Festival hosts second edition of Abu Dhabi Perfumes Exhibition
Sheikh Zayed Festival announces programme to celebrate New Year 2024
Sheikh Zayed Festival: Global destination for record-breaking New Year's Eve fireworks displays