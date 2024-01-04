Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan on Thursday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to NCS, the depth occurred at 9:01 am. The NCS said that the depth of the earthquake was registered at 180 kilometres.

In a post shared on X, NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 04-01-2024, 09:01:50 IST, Lat: 36.60 & Long: 71.24, Depth: 180 Km, Region: Afghanistan." It is the fourth earthquake that occurred in Afghanistan in a week.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale struck Afghanistan on Thursday, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The quake occurred at 01:12:11 (IST). "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 04-01-2024, 01:12:11 IST, Lat: 38.24 & Long: 74.31, Depth: 120 Km ,Location: Afghanistan," NCS posted on X.

Two earthquakes of magnitude jolted Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The first quake took place at 00:28:52 IST at a depth of 80 km, 126km E of Fayzabad. Meanwhile, the second earthquake occurred 100km ESE of Fayzabad at 00:55:55 IST. The depth was registered at 100 Km. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 03-01-2024, 00:28:52 IST, Lat: 36.90 & Long: 71.95, Depth: 80 Km, Location: 126km E of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," the NCS said in a post on X. (ANI)

