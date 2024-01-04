Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Afghanistan

The NCS said that the depth of the earthquake was registered at 180 kilometres.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan on Thursday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to NCS, the depth occurred at 9:01 am. The NCS said that the depth of the earthquake was registered at 180 kilometres.

In a post shared on X, NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 04-01-2024, 09:01:50 IST, Lat: 36.60 & Long: 71.24, Depth: 180 Km, Region: Afghanistan." It is the fourth earthquake that occurred in Afghanistan in a week.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale struck Afghanistan on Thursday, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The quake occurred at 01:12:11 (IST). "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 04-01-2024, 01:12:11 IST, Lat: 38.24 & Long: 74.31, Depth: 120 Km ,Location: Afghanistan," NCS posted on X.

Two earthquakes of magnitude jolted Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The first quake took place at 00:28:52 IST at a depth of 80 km, 126km E of Fayzabad. Meanwhile, the second earthquake occurred 100km ESE of Fayzabad at 00:55:55 IST. The depth was registered at 100 Km. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 03-01-2024, 00:28:52 IST, Lat: 36.90 & Long: 71.95, Depth: 80 Km, Location: 126km E of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," the NCS said in a post on X. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

