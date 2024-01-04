Left Menu

US: 1 killed in shooting at Iowa high school

At least one person was killed and others injured in a Thursday morning (US local time) shooting at Iowa's Perry High School, according to law enforcement officials briefed on the situation, ABC News reported.

At least one person was killed and others injured in a Thursday morning (US local time) shooting at Iowa's Perry High School, according to law enforcement officials briefed on the situation, ABC News reported. According to ABC News, there appeared to be at least two people injured on the scene as well.

The scene is now "secured," according to Dallas County, Iowa, officials. The FBI's resident agent at its Des Moines office responded to the scene to assist the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the FBI said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also on the scene, according to ABC News. Perry is located in the suburbs northwest of Des Moines.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

