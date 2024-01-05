Israel destroys terror infrastructure in Gaza's 'Towers Neighborhood'

Left Menu

Israeli soldiers completed operations in northern Gaza's "Towers Neighborhood," destroying a chemical laboratory for weapons production, tunnel shafts and anti-tank firing positions, the Israel Defense Forces said on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 23:15 IST
tel Aviv [Israel], January 5 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers completed operations in northern Gaza's "Towers Neighborhood," destroying a chemical laboratory for weapons production, tunnel shafts and anti-tank firing positions, the Israel Defense Forces said on Friday. The northern Gaza neighborhood consists of tall buildings that dominate the area.

The IDF said buildings in the neighborhood were used as anti-tank and anti-aircraft firing positions and observation posts. Rocket launchers were found armed and ready to fire. Soldiers also uncovered booby-trapped buildings and tunnels. Israeli forces seized numerous weapons, including sniper rifles, RPG launchers, rifles and pistols.

The IDF added that the complex contained a chemical laboratory for the production of weapons and a related warehouse. The complex and its tunnels were destroyed by combat engineers and air strikes.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. The number of men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners held captive in Gaza by Hamas is now believed to be 129. Other people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

