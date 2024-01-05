Israeli jets strike Hezbollah targets
Israeli fighter jets struck the areas of Ayta ash Shab and Majdal Zun in Lebanon.
Tel Aviv [Israel], January 5 (ANI/TPS): Israeli fighter jets struck the areas of Ayta ash Shab and Majdal Zun in Lebanon.
Among the targets were Hezbollah terror infrastructure, a military post, and a site from which Hezbollah terrorist operatives operated. (ANI/TPS)
