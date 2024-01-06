Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 jolts Tajikistan

42 am (IST). The NCS said its depth was registered at 80 kilometers.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2024 09:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 09:12 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 jolts Tajikistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tajikistan

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter Scale has jolted Tajikistan on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6:42 am (IST). The NCS said its depth was registered at 80 kilometers.

In a post shared on X, NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 06-01-2024, 06:42:47 IST, Lat: 37.24 & Long: 71.74, Depth: 80 Km, Region: Tajikistan." So far, no casualty or loss of property has been reported. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
2
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
3
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024