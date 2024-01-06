Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 jolts Tajikistan
42 am (IST). The NCS said its depth was registered at 80 kilometers.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter Scale has jolted Tajikistan on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6:42 am (IST). The NCS said its depth was registered at 80 kilometers.
In a post shared on X, NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 06-01-2024, 06:42:47 IST, Lat: 37.24 & Long: 71.74, Depth: 80 Km, Region: Tajikistan." So far, no casualty or loss of property has been reported. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
