Tajikistan Gets $43.27 Million to Fight Outbreaks and Bring Health Care Closer to Home

Tajikistan is set to strengthen its defences against disease outbreaks and bring better health services to communities that can be difficult to reach, with the Asian Development Bank approving a $43.27 million grant financing package. The project connects public health preparedness with primary care reforms, giving rural, remote, and border areas particular attention. Its scope extends beyond detecting infections: health services will receive support to handle risks linked to natural hazards, and survivors of violence against women and girls will gain access to integrated health and social protection services.

Stronger Disease Detection at Borders and in Communities

For people living near borders or far from major health facilities, earlier detection of disease can make a significant difference to the care they receive and the speed of a public health response. The project will improve disease monitoring at major border crossings, strengthen the capacity and efficiency of public health laboratories, and introduce digital and artificial intelligence tools to support disease surveillance and emergency response. Better access to services in underserved areas will also support earlier detection of diseases such as tuberculosis and HIV, connecting the country's wider preparedness efforts with the health needs of individual patients.

Cooperation between human and animal health services forms another part of the work, reflecting the global One Health approach and its recognition that health threats can cross between people, animals, and their shared environment. Health workers will receive training to respond to public health threats, health risks associated with natural hazards, and violence against women and girls. Public awareness activities will help communities understand infectious diseases and infections that can spread between animals and humans, with improved risk communication designed to reach women and vulnerable groups.

Primary Care and Support That Reach People Earlier

The investment will support primary health care reforms and help services become more resilient to weather shocks and more responsive to the needs of women and girls. A central part of that effort is the expansion of support for survivors of violence through five specialized integrated service centres across Tajikistan, bringing health care and social protection services together. These measures place everyday care alongside emergency preparedness, recognising that communities need accessible services both during a crisis and when seeking help for health and personal safety concerns.

"The best way to respond to a health crisis is to be prepared before it happens," said ADB Country Director for Tajikistan Ko Sakamoto. His message reflects the project's emphasis on building capacity before an emergency puts services under pressure, from improving laboratory operations to equipping health workers with the skills needed to recognize and respond to threats. The focus on rural, remote, and border communities also puts attention on people whose access to better health services is a stated priority of the investment.

Four Grant Sources Back the Health Investment

The financing package includes a $28 million grant from ADB's Asian Development Fund, which supports countries most in need in addressing current challenges and building foundations for lasting growth. Grant cofinancing comprises $10.27 million from the Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response Trust Fund, $3 million from the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific, financed by the Government of Japan through ADB, and $2 million from the Green Climate Fund. The investment is the first ADB-approved project under the Glaciers to Farms Program, linking part of the funding to efforts that address climate-related challenges.