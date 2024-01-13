Left Menu

Increase in road, rail traffic seen as Taiwanese return home to vote

As polls open in Taiwan to elect its new president, an upsurge in rail and road traffic was evidently seen on Friday as Taiwanese returned home to cast their ballots for its presidential and legislative elections, reported Taiwan News.

ANI | Updated: 13-01-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 09:42 IST
Increase in road, rail traffic seen as Taiwanese return home to vote
Flag of Taiwan. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

As polls open in Taiwan to elect its new president, an upsurge in rail and road traffic was evidently seen on Friday as Taiwanese returned home to cast their ballots for its presidential and legislative elections, reported Taiwan News. Although many Taiwanese people are listed as residents of occasionally isolated villages in mountainous regions or on small islands, many of them live, work, or attend school in the nation's larger cities.

Similar to significant holidays, elections cause a bus or rail exodus from the cities. According to Radio Taiwan International (RTI), the Taiwan Railway Corporation (TRC) projected that up to 758,000 passengers will ride trains each day. This would be more than in the local elections of 2022 and the presidential election of 2020.

According to the firm, 83 more train routes have been introduced between January 12 -15, and 53 per cent of the tickets have already been sold. Reservations were also being accepted by TRC for the February 8-14 Lunar New Year holiday, which is another busy time of year.

According to CNA, there were 5 per cent more cars on the road than there would be on a typical Friday night after work. Traffic is predicted to be 3 per cent heavier on Saturday, January 13, than it usually is. The peak hour is anticipated to be between 9 and 10 a.m, according to Taiwan News. Moreover, a special bus service has been launched, aimed at taking young and first-time voters home to cast their ballots in Taiwan. According to Taiwanese Media over two million Taiwanese live overseas, and thousands of them have also made the long journey back home to vote in the election.

The voting process is taking place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the nation. Nearly 19.5 million people are eligible to vote. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

 Global
2
TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US sets enrollment record for Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates as cases surge; AbbVie expects Botox to maintain market share as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024