Emirates Health Services completes integration of school health programme with 313 government schools

The Emirates Health Services (EHS) has achieved a major milestone by electronically integrating the school health programme with 313 government schools from Dubai to Fujairah. This marks the first phase of a wider initiative aimed at promoting the health and well-being of school-children and adolescents.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 16-01-2024 22:15 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], January 16 (ANI/WAM): The Emirates Health Services (EHS) has achieved a major milestone by electronically integrating the school health programme with 313 government schools from Dubai to Fujairah. This marks the first phase of a wider initiative aimed at promoting the health and well-being of school-children and adolescents. The school health programme is recognised as one of EHS's most crucial preventive healthcare initiatives, contributing to the growth and development of young people. It fosters a safe and healthy school environment by providing essential preventive services and enhancing overall student health. The electronic integration further strengthens the programme's reach and effectiveness.

EHS emphasises its commitment to aligning the school health programme with sustainable development goals. The programme leverages smart systems and an integrated care model, connecting school-based healthcare with advanced medical services. Two-way information exchange is facilitated through electronic health records, ensuring seamless care transitions. Over 164,000 students have already enrolled in the programme, reflecting EHS's dedication to safeguarding the health and well-being of both students and the broader educational community.

Notably, EHS has successfully administered over 170,000 vaccine doses as part of the National Immunisation Programme for school students. Electronic documentation has streamlined the vaccination process, reducing individual student processing time to under 5 minutes. Embracing the rapid advancements in technology, EHS has designed the programme to cater to the full spectrum of students' health, physical, mental, and preventive needs. Each student benefits from a dedicated database and electronic medical file, containing their medical history and a comprehensive record of all healthcare services and preventive measures received.

Electronic integration is effective in accurately identifying the health needs of students, in addition to improving communication between all stakeholders, including teachers, parents, and medical teams. (ANI/WAM)

