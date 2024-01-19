Israeli civilian hospitals to no longer treat enemy combatants

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 19 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Health Minister Uriel Buso announced that he has cancelled current procedures allowing enemy combatants to be treated in civilian hospitals.

Enemy combatants will now only be treated in facilities belonging to the Israel Defence Forces or Israeli Prison Services. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)