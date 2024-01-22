Left Menu

Children's puzzle showing terrorists attacking Israel found in Gaza

Units of the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) operated in the Al Mu'azi area in Gaza where they raided dozens of terrorist infrastructures set up by Hamas near and inside civilian buildings in the camp. As part of the activity, the forces located many weapons hidden inside homes belonging to families with children and in one location they even found a children's puzzle showing the infiltration of Israeli territory by armed terrorists.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 14:42 IST
Children's puzzle showing terrorists attacking Israel found in Gaza
Representative Image (Source: pexels,com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 22 (ANI/TPS): Units of the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) operated in the Al Mu'azi area of Gaza, where they raided dozens of terrorist infrastructures set up by Hamas near and inside civilian buildings in the camp. As part of the activity, the forces located many weapons hidden inside homes belonging to families with children and in one location, they even found a children's puzzle showing the infiltration of Israeli territory by armed terrorists.

IDF armoured and engineering forces also raided a Hamas headquarters, where they located a factory for the production of weapons and guns. A rocket launcher was located in a nearby olive grove, loaded and ready to launch. The factories, the weapons and the rocket launch facility were destroyed.

The forces destroyed dozens of terrorist infrastructures and eliminated over 30 terrorists who fired RPGs and anti-tank missiles at them. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024