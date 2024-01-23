Left Menu

Israeli star of Netflix drama 'Fauda' to be released from hospital

Israeli actor and musician Idan Amedi, best known for starring in the hit Netflix show 'Fauda,' will be released from the hospital on Tuesday, according to a statement issued on his behalf on Monday. Amedi was seriously injured while fighting in Gaza two weeks ago.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2024 08:14 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 08:14 IST
Israeli star of Netflix drama 'Fauda' to be released from hospital
Israeli star and 'fauda' actor Idan Amedi (Photo source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 23 (ANI/TPS): Israeli actor and musician Idan Amedi, best known for starring in the hit Netflix show 'Fauda,' will be released from the hospital on Tuesday, according to a statement issued on his behalf on Monday. Amedi was seriously injured while fighting in Gaza two weeks ago. While serving in a reserve combat engineering unit in Gaza two weeks ago, an explosion left the 35-year-old Amedi unconscious for several days with shrapnel in his eye sockets, jaw and neck.

Amedi will hold a press conference at Tel Aviv's Sheba Medical where he will answer questions for the first time about his reserve duty, the injury and rehabilitation, and future plans. He is expected to begin home rehabilitation. Amedi is best known for playing agent Sagi Tzur in "Fauda," a Netflix drama about an elite undercover team trying to track down a notorious Palestinian terrorist. Amedi joined the cast in 2017.

Amedi, who is of Kurdish descent, is a popular singer and has recorded five albums since 2011. His most popular song, "A Warrior's Pain," about the post-traumatic experiences of a soldier returning from war, was one of Israel's most popular songs in 2010. He lives in Jerusalem with his wife and two children. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024