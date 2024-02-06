Left Menu

11th Israeli delegation of hostages' relatives went to Denver

An outreach mission of Israel's Ministry of the Diaspora and the Fight against Anti-Semitism in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of relatives of Israelis held hostage in Gaza and those murdered in the October 7 massacre.

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 6 (ANI/TPS): An outreach mission of Israel's Ministry of the Diaspora and the Fight against Anti-Semitism in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of relatives of Israelis held hostage in Gaza and those murdered in the October 7 massacre. The delegation began its journey in the US in Denver, with a meeting with the Governor of Colorado Jared Polis and the Jewish state senator Dafna Michaelson Jena.

As part of the visit to Denver the delegation participated in a march together with senior government officials and members of the local Jewish community, and attended a special performance called "The Homecoming." From Denver, the delegation will continue to New York, where they are expected to meet with ambassadors, senior government officials, members of parliament and international organizations, as well as with local and international media bodies.

This is the 11th such delegation in a series have gone abroad since the beginning of the war in Gaza. So far there have been delegations sent to London, Rome, Brussels and the European Union, Atlanta and Chicago, Miami and Mexico, Canada, Australia, Japan and Paris. (ANI/TPS)

