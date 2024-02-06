Pakistan: Poll related developments in final stages, says Punjab Election Commissioner

Pakistan's Punjab Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chohan has said that preparations related to general elections in the province are in the final stages, Dawn reported. He said the security, communication, emergency and transportation plans have been chalked out.

He further said that all district returning officers are completing preparations regarding the setting up of polling stations in their respective districts, as per Dawn. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has said that over 100 foreign observers are present in the country for the February 8 general elections.

The electoral body's statement informed that the CEC explained to a Commonwealth observer group that Pakistan has adopted an "open door policy" for foreign poll observers. The ECP on Monday concluded setting up the Election Management System (EMS), as per ARY News.

The secretary of the election commission Syed Asif Hussain revealed to ARY News in an exclusive interview that 3,600 people have received training to operate the EMS system and that 3,000 computers have been set up for the EMS. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)