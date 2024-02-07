Pakistan Peoples Party tops with most public rallies ahead of general elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) deadline for canvassing for the general elections has ended with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) standing on the top with most public rallies gathering across the country, as reported by ARY News. The political parties have been campaigning for their parties for 54 days now, and are now geared up for the polling, scheduled on February 8.

Reportedly, the PPP has been seen prominently leading the charge across various districts including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan. Apart from the PPP, the Balochistan province was neglected by the political parties in the national-level general election campaign, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, a candidate for NA-265 from District Pishin of Balochistan, according to ARY News.

PPP leaders Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari have been actively holding rallies and public engagements, gathering their supporters across the country. According to ARY News, over 128 million male and female voters are expected to participate in the polling.

The electoral body highlighted that 5,121 candidates are in the race for the National Assembly seats, of which 4,807 are males and 312 are females, while two transgenders are also contesting the polls. For the four provincial assemblies of Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Balochistan, a total of 12,695 candidates are contesting the polls, out of which 12,123 are males and 570 are women.

Moreover, there are a total of 128,585,760 registered voters in the country, out of which Punjab has the most, 73, 207,896. However, Sindh comes second with 26,994,769 registered voters while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is third with 21,928,119 voters, ARY News reported.

Additionally, Balochistan has 5,371,947 registered voters while Pakistan's capital Islamabad has 1,083,029 voters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)