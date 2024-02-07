Israeli military's head pledges 'no stone unturned' in October 7 investigation

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 7 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi pledged that "no stone will go unturned" in the IDF's internal investigations on the failures that led to the October 7 massacre. "An investigation requires time, an investigation requires inquiries, and we all understand - difficult investigations also require emotional space, it is right to do them in the right way," he said. "And so we waited until now. On the other hand - our intention is very clear. To explore and learn and dive to the bottom of the well, and leave no stone unturned. We want to learn, understand what worked, understand what didn't work, what we could have done differently. And in a very simple sentence - to be better, so that it doesn't matter, both in our ability to warn and in our ability to prevent."

The comments came on Tuesday when Halevi took part in an operational conference of the Israel Air Force, together with the Commander of the Air Force Major General Tomer Bar, the Commander of the IDF's Southern Command Major General Yaron Finkelman and other IDF commanders. At the conference, the main activities of the Air Force during the war and the plans of the Air Force for 2024 were presented. (ANI/TPS)

