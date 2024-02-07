Left Menu

TikTok execs meet Israel's president in Jerusalem to discuss its antisemitism problem

Israeli President Herzog met with senior figures from TikTok's global management at the President's Residence in Jerusalem on Tuesday. The meeting came against the background of the increase in cases of antisemitism, fake news, and anti-Israel hatred posted on the social media service.

Flag of Israel. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 7 (ANI/TPS): Israeli President Herzog met with senior figures from TikTok's global management at the President's Residence in Jerusalem on Tuesday. The meeting came against the background of the increase in cases of antisemitism, fake news, and anti-Israel hatred posted on the social media service. The executives were presented with examples of hate-filled conspiracy theories and false information uploaded to the platform, among other things regarding the barbaric attack of October 7, as well as shocking and graphic content, distinctly antisemitic expressions and narratives, denial and disdain for the Holocaust, and more. The research noted that some content had been removed from the platform, however only after an extended period, while some had not been removed at all.

The representatives of TikTok told the President that upwards of 160 million "fake accounts" had been identified that were active in spreading anti-Jewish and anti-Israel rhetoric. They were "deeply disturbed" by the findings of the research and evidence presented during the meeting, and pledged to continue working with the President's Office and Israeli officials to do "everything in their power to eradicate this phenomenon from the platform." "We must fight lies and hatred wherever we find them," said President Herzog, "on the streets and online on social networks in order to prevent the manipulation of and negative impact on public opinion among the next generation around the world." He added, "I thank the executives from TikTok for this honest and open conversation, and for their willingness to face this vital challenge." (ANI/TPS)

