Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 jolts Philippines

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale struck 2km NNW of Maygatasan, Philippines, on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. The tremors were felt at 10:51:30 (UTC+05:30), at a depth of 12.4 km.

According to the USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude 8.729°N and longitude 125.710°E, respectively. No reports of casulaties or any material damage have surfaced yet.

Further details are awaited.

