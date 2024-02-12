Mohammed bin Rashid meets with IMF Managing Director

Dubai [UAE], February 12 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), ahead of the World Governments Summit 2024 (WGS), which kicks of tomorrow (Monday), in Dubai under the theme "Shaping Future Governments". The meeting was held in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

Also in attendance were Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Chairman of the World Governments Summit; and Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Pillar, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority. The meeting discussed various global economic issues, the strong relations between the UAE and IMF and the key role of the UAE's booming economy in offering an optimal environment for global businesses to thrive.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the role of the WGS in anticipating future trends in governance and supporting efforts aimed at bolstering a sustainable global economy. Sheikh Mohammed said, "Through the participation of numerous high-level officials, expert forecasters, decision-makers, thought leaders and international organisations, the outcomes of the Summit serve to actively foster collaborative partnerships among nations worldwide. Such efforts play a crucial role in advancing continuous prosperity across the globe."

Kristalina Georgieva highlighted the UAE's strong economic performance over the last few years. She noted that the WGS serves as a platform that promotes constructive dialogue and facilitates the exchange of knowledge and expertise among decision-makers, international experts and specialists from diverse fields. She further emphasised that the Summit serves as a platform for generating innovative solutions that collectively address global challenges and contribute to shaping a brighter future for humanity. The Managing Director of IMF also highlighted the organisation's robust relationship with the UAE.

The World Governments Summit 2024 is being held from February 12-14. Bringing together over 25 heads of state and world leaders, more than 85 international and regional organisations, 140 governments, and thought leaders and international experts, WGS 2024 seeks to explore major global future trends. The Summit features more than 110 plenaries, panel discussions and interactive sessions, 200 international speakers, and 23 ministerial meetings and executive sessions that will be attended by more than 300 ministers. (ANI/WAM)

