"There is huge excitement, devotees from across world are coming": Priest ahead of BAPS temple inauguration

Ahead of the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, priest Aksharvatsal Swami said that there is huge anticipation among the devotees and people from across the world are coming here. PM Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14.

Speaking to ANI, the priest said, "There is huge excitement of inauguration event among devotees and Indians. The whole world was anticipating this event. Devotees from India, Gulf countries, England, US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, France and also Africa are coming here." The people from the Indian community also showed their excitement and said that it is a like "divine" feeling and a "dream come true".

"It's an amazing feeling to be a part of this event. Growing up in this country as a kid, always looking forward to a place like this. Now seeing this materialize, is an absolutely divine feeling. I would like to thank the local leaders and volunteers. It's a dream come true," a person from the Indian community said. "It's a proud feeling, born and raised in this country, to see a traditional Hindu temple come here," another woman from the Indian community said.

BAPS Hindu Mandir is set to become the Middle East's first traditional Hindu stone temple. Situated in the Abu Mureikhah area, this majestic structure embodies the spirit of cultural peace and collaboration and is a testament to the enduring friendship between India and the UAE. Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing in Abu Dhabi ahead of the inauguration of BAPS Mandir by PM Modi on February 14.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, donated 13.5 acres of land in 2015 to construct the mandir. In December, PM Modi and the Swami Ishwarcharandas of the BAPS called on the Prime Minister at his residential office and extended the invitation for the inauguration of the BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi on February 14. PM Modi graciously accepted the invitation, expressing his enthusiastic support for the historic and iconic temple, the BAPS said in a press statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)