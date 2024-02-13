Left Menu

Communities near Gaza, Lebanon borders to receive armored vehicles

Israel's Defence Ministry said it has earmarked 150 million shekels ($41 million) to provide 200 armoured vehicles to civilian security teams near the Gaza and Lebanon borders, and in Judea and Samaria.

ANI | Updated: 13-02-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 20:52 IST
Communities near Gaza, Lebanon borders to receive armored vehicles
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 13 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Defence Ministry said it has earmarked 150 million shekels (USD 41 million) to provide 200 armoured vehicles to civilian security teams near the Gaza and Lebanon borders, and in Judea and Samaria.

Civilian security teams for communities near the Gaza Strip did not have bulletproof vehicles during Hamas's October 7 attack. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024