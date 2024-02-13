Communities near Gaza, Lebanon borders to receive armored vehicles

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 13 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Defence Ministry said it has earmarked 150 million shekels (USD 41 million) to provide 200 armoured vehicles to civilian security teams near the Gaza and Lebanon borders, and in Judea and Samaria.

Civilian security teams for communities near the Gaza Strip did not have bulletproof vehicles during Hamas's October 7 attack. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)