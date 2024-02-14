Left Menu

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Albania

The two sides explored ways to broaden common interests and leverage opportunities to foster a better future for their peoples, particularly in bolstering economic, investment, and developmental cooperation.

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2024 05:33 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 05:33 IST
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Image Credit: X/@MohamedBinZayed). Image Credit: ANI
Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 14 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Edi Rama, Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania, discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance ties, especially in fields that serve development in both countries, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest. During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the Prime Minister of Albania, who is on a working visit to the UAE to participate in the World Governments Summit 2024.

The Albanian Prime Minister conveyed to the UAE President, the greetings of President Ilir Meta of Albania and his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the UAE, as His Highness returned greetings to the President of Albania. The two sides explored ways to broaden common interests and leverage opportunities to foster a better future for their peoples, particularly in bolstering economic, investment, and developmental cooperation.

The meeting also covered topics on the agenda of the World Governments Summit and the significance of the summit in enriching global dialogue for future governments to serve development worldwide. The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment, and a number of sheikhs and officials. (ANI/WAM)

