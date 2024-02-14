PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with VP and PM of UAE Mohammed bin Rashid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with UAE Vice President and Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Wednesday. "Strengthening - Comprehensive Strategic Partnership! PM @narendramodimet VP & PM of UAE @HHShkMohd in Dubai. Discussions covered a wide-range of areas of bilateral cooperation including trade & investment, technology, education and people to people ties" the MEA posted on X.

PM Modi is on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi later on Wednesday. PM Modi will address the World Government Summit, prior to the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Temple.

At the invitation of UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, PM Modi will participate in the World Government Summit 2024 set to be held in Dubai as a Guest of Honour and deliver a special keynote address at the Summit. He will also launch the Bharat Mart in the UAE today. It is a warehousing facility for Indian MSMEs to trade in Dubai and there will be a unified platform for Indian exporters to showcase a variety of products on one platform.

Earlier today, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina, in Abu Dhabi. On Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a bilateral meeting, and several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged in their presence here on Tuesday.

PM Modi also addressed the Indian diaspora at the 'Ahlan Modi' event held in Sheikh Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the BAPS Hindu Temple that will be inaugurated today, and said that it reflects his love and respect for India.

The two leaders also held a bilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi, during which MoUs were exchanged. PM Modi said that the depth of the India-UAE relationship can be understood by the fact that the two leaders have met five times in the last seven months, which is very 'rare'.

"I have also had the opportunity to come here seven times, this is our closeness and the way we have progressed in every field. There is a joint partnership between India and the UAE in every field. We are going to make many important decisions. We are introducing UPI and our Jeevan card, both of these are starting a new era of fintech, and this is also very big in itself," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

