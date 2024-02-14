Left Menu

Israeli forces press offensive in Khan Yunis

Israeli military activities continued in Khan Yunis during the past day, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday morning.

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 23:42 IST
Israeli forces press offensive in Khan Yunis
Flag of Israel . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 14 (ANI/TPS): Israeli military activities continued in Khan Yunis during the past day, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday morning. Khan Yunis is Gaza's second-largest city and is regarded as a personal stronghold of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Soldiers eliminated a terrorist who fired an RPG at them from inside a building. A fighter jet then destroyed the building after troops detected more terrorists inside. In the western part of Khan Yunis, troops located tunnel shafts, eliminate terrorists and continued raids on significant Hamas targets. In the last day, soldiers located many weapons, including Kalashnikov rifles, explosive charges, bullets and other military equipment.

In the center of Khan Yunis, ground forces directed an air strike on four terrorists who were spotted preparing an ambush. Meanwhile, in central Gaza, forces from Israel's Nahal Brigade eliminated more than ten terrorists. In one of the activities, two armed terrorists were spotted moving in the direction of the soldiers. The soldiers directed a drone strike on the two. The strike triggered secondary explosions, indicating the presence of weapons in their possession.

On Tuesday, the IDF released footage of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and his family inside a tunnel under Khan Yunis. According to Israel's Channel 13, the video was taken on October 10. "Yahya Sinwar running away and hiding in his underground terrorist tunnel network as Gazan civilians suffer above ground under the rule of Hamas terrorism. There is no tunnel deep enough for him to hide in," the IDF wrote on X, formerly called Twitter.

The video showed Sinwar accompanied by one of his wives, his three children, and a Hamas operative. At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024