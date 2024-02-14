Israeli forces press offensive in Khan Yunis

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 14 (ANI/TPS): Israeli military activities continued in Khan Yunis during the past day, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday morning. Khan Yunis is Gaza's second-largest city and is regarded as a personal stronghold of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Soldiers eliminated a terrorist who fired an RPG at them from inside a building. A fighter jet then destroyed the building after troops detected more terrorists inside. In the western part of Khan Yunis, troops located tunnel shafts, eliminate terrorists and continued raids on significant Hamas targets. In the last day, soldiers located many weapons, including Kalashnikov rifles, explosive charges, bullets and other military equipment.

In the center of Khan Yunis, ground forces directed an air strike on four terrorists who were spotted preparing an ambush. Meanwhile, in central Gaza, forces from Israel's Nahal Brigade eliminated more than ten terrorists. In one of the activities, two armed terrorists were spotted moving in the direction of the soldiers. The soldiers directed a drone strike on the two. The strike triggered secondary explosions, indicating the presence of weapons in their possession.

On Tuesday, the IDF released footage of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and his family inside a tunnel under Khan Yunis. According to Israel's Channel 13, the video was taken on October 10. "Yahya Sinwar running away and hiding in his underground terrorist tunnel network as Gazan civilians suffer above ground under the rule of Hamas terrorism. There is no tunnel deep enough for him to hide in," the IDF wrote on X, formerly called Twitter.

The video showed Sinwar accompanied by one of his wives, his three children, and a Hamas operative. At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

