Pakistan: Bushra Bibi falls sick in Adiala Jail after eating 'harmful food', claims her sister

ANI | Updated: 16-02-2024 14:01 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 14:01 IST
PTI founder Imran Khan with his wife Bushra Bibi. (File Photo) (Image Credit: X/The Truth International). Image Credit: ANI
  Pakistan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi has taken ill after consuming food provided at the Aidala Jail where she is serving her imprisonment in Toshakhana and 'un-Islamic' Nikkah cases, ARY News reported on Friday citing allegations by her sister Maryamn Riaz Wattoo. Maryam Riaz Wattoo also alleged that the life of Pakistan's former first lady was in danger at the jail, the Pakistan media outlet reported.

"My sister's condition is still unwell. She is in pain and has not been able to eat anything for the past six days," Bushra Bibi's sister said. Wattoo alleged that Bushra Bibi was "given" harmful food at the jail adding that home food has not been allowed for her, according to ARY News.

She has also demanded authorities investigate into the matter. "We fear that Bushra Bibi is given some harmful food and it is the authorities' responsibility to bring the perpetrators to book," Wattoo said.

Wattoo further said that her sister could never turn against PTI founder (Imran Khan). "She is with Khan Sahib and she will be with Khan Sahib forever," the sister of the former first lady said. Earlier this month, a trial court handed seven-year sentences each to Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the "un-Islamic nikah" case.

The judge pronounced the court's verdict in a case related to the plea registered by Bushra Bibi's former husband, Khawar Maneka against what he refers to as an un-Islamic and illegal nikah with Imran Khan. In his petition, Khawar Maneka had called Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's nikkah "fraudulent" and stressed that the marriage was solemnised during her iddat after her divorce from him.

The petition filed by Maneka reads, "That above said nikah and the marriage ceremony was neither legal nor Islamic as it was solemnised without observing iddah period," according to the Geo News report. A few days before the court's verdict on the "un-Islamic nikah" case, Imran Khan, and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years with rigorous punishment in the Toshakhana case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

