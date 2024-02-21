Left Menu

Israel destroys major tunnel under Khan Yunis used by Hamas leaders

Troops from the elite Yahalom combat engineering unit raided the tunnel, breaching blast doors and other obstacles, and killing Hamas terrorists in close-quarters combat.

21-02-2024
Israel's combat engineers lay explosives to demolish a tunnel underneath Khan Yunis, Gaza (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 21 (ANI/TPS): Combat engineers destroyed a more than one-kilometer-long tunnel below Khan Yunis which was used by senior Hamas leaders, the Israel Defence Forces said on Wednesday. Troops from the elite Yahalom combat engineering unit raided the tunnel, breaching blast doors and other obstacles, and killing Hamas terrorists in close-quarters combat.

The tunnel boasted electrical and water infrastructure, kitchens, toilets and living quarters, costing millions of shekels to construct, the IDF said. It was used by senior Hamas figures, as well as members of the terror group's Khan Yunis Brigade.

Khan Yunis is Gaza's second largest city and is regarded as a personal stronghold of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. The Yahalom unit has participated in the destruction of 11 other major tunnels in Gaza, which have featured command and control sites, facilities for weapons production, and living quarters where Hamas leaders and hostages have been held. The unit has also destroyed numerous smaller shafts.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

