Left Menu

Five wounded in terrorist shooting in east Jerusalem

There are five confirmed victims of the terrorist shooting, three of whom are reported to be in serious condition -a 23-year-old shot in the chest a 30-year-old shot in the chest and a 23-year-old shot in the stomach and pelvis.

ANI | Updated: 22-02-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 21:02 IST
Five wounded in terrorist shooting in east Jerusalem
Flag of Israel. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 22 (ANI/TPS): Five people were wounded - three seriously - in a terrorist shooting attack that occurred Thursday morning near the town of Ma'ale Adumin, to the east of Jerusalem. One of the two terrorists who carried out the attack was killed and the other was "neutralized." There are five confirmed victims of the terrorist shooting, three of whom are reported to be in serious condition - a 23-year-old shot in the chest a 30-year-old shot in the chest and a 23-year-old shot in the stomach and pelvis.

A security official told TPS: "From a preliminary investigation of the attack, it appears that the two terrorists arrived at the traffic jam created due to the congestion on Highway 1 near Jerusalem at the entrance to checkpoint A Zaim, pulled out weapons and fired at the occupants of the vehicles stuck in the traffic jam." The attack took place during the early morning rush hour when there was a great deal of traffic on the road. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
4
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024