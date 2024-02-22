Five wounded in terrorist shooting in east Jerusalem

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 22 (ANI/TPS): Five people were wounded - three seriously - in a terrorist shooting attack that occurred Thursday morning near the town of Ma'ale Adumin, to the east of Jerusalem. One of the two terrorists who carried out the attack was killed and the other was "neutralized." There are five confirmed victims of the terrorist shooting, three of whom are reported to be in serious condition - a 23-year-old shot in the chest a 30-year-old shot in the chest and a 23-year-old shot in the stomach and pelvis.

A security official told TPS: "From a preliminary investigation of the attack, it appears that the two terrorists arrived at the traffic jam created due to the congestion on Highway 1 near Jerusalem at the entrance to checkpoint A Zaim, pulled out weapons and fired at the occupants of the vehicles stuck in the traffic jam." The attack took place during the early morning rush hour when there was a great deal of traffic on the road. (ANI/TPS)

