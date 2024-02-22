Left Menu

India, Denmark sign Mobility and Migration Partnership Agreement, unveil logo commemorating 75 years of diplomatic ties

India and Denmark signed a mobility and migration partnership agreement on Thursday and also unveiled the logo commemorating 75 years of diplomatic relations.

Denmark Foreign Minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo: X//@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
India and Denmark signed a mobility and migration partnership agreement on Thursday and also unveiled the logo commemorating 75 years of diplomatic relations. Denmark Foreign Minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, who is in India to attend the Raisina Dialogue 2024, also discussed new ideas on health, education, and maritime collaboration with Jaishankar.

In a post on social media platform X, Jaishankar wrote, "Deepening the - partnership through new ideas on health, education and maritime collaboration. A really productive conversation with FM @larsloekke of Denmark." "Signed a Mobility and Migration Partnership Agreement. And unveiled the logo commemorating 75 years of diplomatic relations," he added.

According to the India-Denmark joint statement, the two ministers exchanged views on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest. This year, India and Denmark mark 75 years of diplomatic ties. "The Ministers noted the significant outcomes under the umbrella of the Indo-Danish Green Strategic Partnership. They further agreed to finalise a mid-term review of the Green Strategic Partnership at the earliest in 2024, to conclude in an updated India-Denmark Joint Action Plan (2021-26), and to hold the next round of the India-Denmark Joint Commission at the earliest possible convenience," the joint statement read.

They welcomed the establishment of a new Centre of Excellence on Smart Water Resource Modelling and the signing of a joint declaration of intent between CDSCO and DKMA on cooperation in the field of medical product regulation. "Both Ministers further agreed to work towards expanding the Indo-Danish partnership into new areas, including defence, security and new technology. Both also decided to explore the possibilities of a Danish contribution to the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative," the statement read, according to MEA.

The two sides will work towards an enhanced strategic perspective for a comprehensive green strategic partnership once the existing Joint Action Plan ends in 2026. India-Denmark relations have grown in depth and breadth in the last few years. The Indo-Danish Green Strategic Partnership has catalysed enhanced cooperation between the two countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

