Pakistan: Sindh govt announces Section 144 as assembly set to convene inaugural session

The Sindh government has imposed Section 144 in the south zone of the province in anticipation of a protest ahead of the provincial assembly, which will be convening its preliminary session with the newly elected members, according to Geo News. The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamaat-e-Islami, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam have announced plans to stage a protest outside the assembly building against alleged election rigging.

"...the Government of Sindh, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 (6) Cr.PC, hereby imposes a ban on public assembly, gatherings, protests, processions, and demonstrations in South Zone Karachi Division for a period of 30 days with immediate effect," the provincial government said in a notification issued on Friday. It further stated, "In pursuance of Section 195 (i) (a) Cr.PC, the S.H.Os of the concerned Police station are hereby authorized to register complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing for the violation of Section 144 Cr.P.C against the violators of this notification."

Sindh's interior minister, Brigadier (Retired) Haris Nawaz, highlighted that Section 144 is now in effect in the area around the building of the provincial assembly, hence, no marches or protests can be held nearby, as reported by Geo News. Nawaz further said that strict security measures have been taken to protect the area around the assembly to ensure a law-and-order situation.

The interior minister also issued a stern warning, stating that strict legal action awaits those who disrupt peace or engage in unlawful activities. "Any troublemakers will face consequences," Nawaz said, calling for cooperation between the public, the police, and other law enforcement agencies, Geo News reported.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori issued a notification on Thursday, informing that the inaugural session of the provincial assembly will be held at 11 am today at the Sindh Assembly building, where the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is all set to form the next government in the province. Reportedly, in the inauguration session, the newly elected members will take an oath as lawmakers, and then they will elect the House's speaker under the assembly rules, according to Geo News.

According to the results announced by the Pakistan electoral body, the PPP won the most provincial assembly seats (84) followed by MQM-P (28), while independent candidates bagged 14, GDA 2, and JI two seats in the February 8 general elections in Sindh. Additionally, the PPP got 26 reserved seats for women and minorities, with the MQM-P being allocated eight reserved seats as per their strength in the assembly.

Whereas, the PTI, JI, and GDA rejected the poll results and launched a "joint struggle" against the "rigging" in the general elections. They further decided to stage province-wide protest demonstrations today, when the inaugural session of the PA is being convened., as reported by Geo News. (ANI)

