Imran Khan's party never attempted to block Shehbaz Sharif's path to premiership: Bilawal

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto asserted that Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has never played the role of obstacle in PML-N nominee Shehbaz Sharif's path to the premiership, ARY News reported. Bilawal further made it clear that Imran's party never approached any political party including PPP to form government at the Centre.

Bilawal's statement shed light on the complex political landscape as negotiations unfolded for the formation of the new government. According to Bilawal, the PTI, under Imran Khan's leadership, has consistently avoided discussions with other political entities, limiting their potential collaborations.

In a press conference held in Karachi Bilawal said, "PTI never tried to block Shehbaz's path to premiership; PTI founder may have decided not to fight against Shehbaz." He acknowledged that the PPP had extended support to the party that approached it for forming the next government, emphasizing a pragmatic approach to the evolving political scenario, as reported by ARY News.

The PPP Chairman urged the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) to be transparent about their ability to form the government in the Centre, suggesting that the SIC lacked the necessary numbers. Bilawal emphasized that the PTI had not initiated talks with other political parties, including the PPP, for votes, highlighting a pattern of isolation by the PTI in political dialogue. Bilawal criticized the PTI for prioritizing personal gains over national interests, pointing to their actions during the coalition-building process. He voiced concern over Imran Khan's letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) seeking to block financial aid to Pakistan over alleged rigging, dismissing its significance while asserting that it would expose the PTI's true intentions to the nation.

Addressing ongoing protests against alleged election rigging in Sindh, Bilawal asserted that political opponents could not blackmail the PPP with baseless allegations. He challenged protesting parties to present solid evidence and approach legal forums to address their concerns about electoral integrity. Bilawal discussed the agreement reached between PPP and PML-N to form a government in the Centre, emphasizing a power-sharing formula that both parties had agreed upon after days of negotiations. He announced that PPP and PML-N had secured the required number to establish a coalition government, with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif slated to become the country's Prime Minister once again.

The PPP Chairman expressed optimism that the coalition government would effectively address Pakistan's challenges, offering prayers for success. He highlighted that PTI-backed candidates and the SIC had failed to secure a simple majority for forming the government. As political stakeholders made efforts to forge alliances and secure the necessary seats in the 336-member lower house of parliament, the PTI-backed independent candidates emerged with a lead in the Pakistan general elections 2024. PTI-backed candidates won 92 seats, with PML-N securing 79 seats and PPP winning 54.

Following the general elections, both PML-N and PPP formed committees to negotiate the terms and conditions for the next federal government. Initially eyeing the prime minister's position, Bilawal Bhutto withdrew from the race, advocating for his father, PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, to assume the role of the country's president. PML-N initially nominated Nawaz Sharif for the prime minister's slot but later shifted their choice to Shehbaz Sharif to lead a new alliance, ARY News reported. (ANI)

