"Inaccurate": MEA refutes report of Indians with Russian Army seeking help for discharge

"Several Indians have already been discharged as a result," MEA said.

ANI | Updated: 26-02-2024 08:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 08:52 IST
External Affairs Ministry on Monday rejected reports claiming that Indians with the Russian army are seeking help for discharge and said that "each and every case" has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities. "We have seen some inaccurate reports in the media regarding Indians with the Russian army seeking help for discharge," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement today.

"Each and every such case brought to the attention of the Indian Embassy in Moscow has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities, and those brought to the attention of the Ministry have been taken up with the Russian Embassy in New Delhi. Several Indians have already been discharged as a result," it said. "Several Indians have already been discharged as a result," the statement read.

The MEA said that it remains committed and that the early discharge of Indians from Russian army is a matter of top priority. "We remain committed, as a matter of top priority, to actively pursuing with the Russian authorities all the relevant cases of Indian nationals for an early discharge from the Russian army," the statement further read.

Earlier, the foreign ministry urged citizens to exercise caution amid reports of Indian nationals signing up for support jobs with the Russian Army. It said that the Indian embassy has taken up the matter with the Russian authorities for their early discharge.

"We are aware that a few Indian nationals have signed up for support jobs with the Russian army. The Indian Embassy has regularly taken up this matter with the relevant Russian authorities for their early discharge.," MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaishwal said in a statement on February 23. He said, "We urge all Indian nationals to exercise due caution and stay away from this conflict." (ANI)

