South Korea tightens export rules on Russia, Belarus amid rising military tensions

South Korea intends to tighten export controls on Russia and Belarus concerning items that could potentially be used for military purposes, as announced today by the trade ministry, as reported by Yonhap News Agency. Last week, South Korea expanded its list of banned items for shipment to Russia and Belarus by including 682 products with current or potential military applications.

In a statement, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy emphasised the need to reinforce export control measures in collaboration with relevant organisations, anticipating increased attempts to circumvent regulations and engage in evasive shipping practices, as per Yonhap News Agency. Particular attention will be devoted to supervising exports of "common high-priority items," such as chips applicable to drones, in partnership with allied nations, the ministry added.

According to Yonhap News Agency, to prevent unauthorised exports stemming from a lack of awareness, South Korea aims to educate exporters about the updated catalogue of controlled products. The latest regulation brings the total number of items on the controlled list to 1,159.

In a related development, South Korean authorities disclosed an investigation into Daesung International Trading, a company based in Gimhae, South Korea. The company, located in South Korea's southeastern city of Gimhae, was one of 93 entities added to an "entity list" for export restrictions by the Bureau of Industry and Security under the U.S. Commerce Department on February 22 (ANI)

