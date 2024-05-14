Specifics of China tariffs will be announced in 'short order,' White House aide says

The specifics of new China tariffs will be announced in "short order," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

President Joe Biden is set to announce new China tariffs this week targeting strategic sectors, including a major hike in levies on electric vehicles, Reuters previously reported. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler)

