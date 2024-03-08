UK Ahmadiyya Muslim Community to organise Peace Symposium; call for peace amidst rising conflict

The National Peace Symposium, a key event of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, is set to take place on Saturday (March 9) in London, UK. Amidst the escalating regional conflicts and global uncertainty, this year's theme is 'Building a Sustainable Peace'. The event will be organised at the Baitul Futuh Mosque, which serves as the administrative headquarters of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK and is home to the National Peace Symposium.

The event will host over 800 guests from diverse backgrounds, including religious, political, civic, academic, charitable, and diplomatic circles. The Ahmadiyya Muslim community, founded in 1889 by Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad of Qadian, India, is now established in 213 countries and it spearheads an international effort to promote education and health across the developing world, as well as a global peace campaign to champion respect and human rights for all.

The event will feature the keynote address of the fifth Caliph of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Mirza Masroor Ahmad, addressing the pressing threat of mounting conflicts across the globe. Mirza Masroor Ahmad, reflecting on the urgency of the situation, has repeatedly emphasised practical methods for reconciliation.

During last year's peace symposium, he said, "...the Holy Qur'an has instructed that every possible opportunity to achieve peace must be pursued, no matter how remote the chances of success are." "The objective of the intervening parties must remain at all times to establish peace instead of seeking revenge or humiliating the aggressor, nor should their underlying intention ever be to line one's pockets or to exploit the conflict to advance vested interests," he added.

Rafiq Hayat, National President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK, underlined the significance of this timely event. "We must pursue peace, and this symposium serves as a timely reminder to come together in the face of rising regional conflicts. The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is dedicated to establishing peace, safeguarding the basic human rights of all, and to acknowledging and commending the efforts of those who work towards advancing the cause of peace," Hayat said.

Moreover, during the event, the 'Ahmadiyya Muslim Prize for the Advancement of Peace' will also be presented in recognition of an individual's or an organisation's contribution to the advancement of the cause of peace. The winner of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Peace Prize for 2020, Adi Roche, emphasised that such awards highlight that when we come together, we renew our commitment not to give up and stand up and speak out for humanitarian efforts.

"It is an honour to receive the Ahmadiyya Prize for the Advancement of Peace. Awards like this highlight that when we come together, we renew our commitment not to give up, not to stand idly by, but to stand up, speak out, give witness and be on the frontlines of humanitarian efforts! Offering that most precious of giftss--hope!" Roche said. "The Ahmadiyya Muslim National Peace Symposium allows us to renew our commitment to the human race, and, by extension, to each other. Saying, YES! We are taking a side; we are on the side of peace with justice. Our compassion for others is the heartbeat of society," Roche added.

Adi Roche, the founder and voluntary CEO of Chornobyl Children International (CCI, was one of the leading international figures to respond to the humanitarian crisis that ensued after the Chornobyl nuclear disaster in 1986. Notably, she was selected for the 2020 prize and will be receiving her award this year as the COVID pandemic deferred the presentation.

Moreover, David Spurdle from England, the founder of the charity, Kids Alive UK, will receive the 2023 award. Later, 'Kids Alive UK' became the charity 'Stand by Me'. The charity has rescued over 10,000 children across 11 countries, opened 24 children's homes, 6 care centres and 7 schools; and feeds over 1500 families a month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)