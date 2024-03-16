Hamas terrorist responsible for numerous rocket launches killed in airstrike

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 16 (ANI/TPS): A Hamas terrorist responsible for numerous rocket launches was killed in an airstrike, the Israel Defence Forces said. Wide-scale Israeli airstrikes also targeted operational tunnel shafts, rocket-launching positions and other Hamas infrastructure across Gaza.

Meanwhile, the IDF said it intensified operations in the Khan Yunis neighborhoods of Abasan, Al-Qarara and the Hamad Towers district. In the last 24 hours, there were exchanges of fire between IDF troops and a seven-man terror squad barricaded inside a compound in the Hamad area. In a coordinated strike, the troops killed several of the terrorists, then directed an airstrike which eliminated the rest of the squad. Weapons were also located in the area.

Over the past week, Israeli forces uncovered extensive terror infrastructure including a weapons factory, tunnel shafts, rocket launching positions and command centers among and beneath the Hamad residences. Large numbers of weapons, explosives and military equipment were also seized. The complex of 40 residential buildings is named after Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, who financed the project with hundreds of millions of dollars.

In central Gaza, a terrorist with a suspicious object in his possession was identified entering Hamas infrastructure adjacent to the troops. An aircraft was directed to eliminate the terrorist. At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)