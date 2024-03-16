Left Menu

Hamas terrorist responsible for numerous rocket launches killed in airstrike

Wide-scale Israeli airstrikes also targeted operational tunnel shafts, rocket-launching positions and other Hamas infrastructure across Gaza.

ANI | Updated: 16-03-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 14:36 IST
Hamas terrorist responsible for numerous rocket launches killed in airstrike
An Israeli military helicopter over Gaza (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 16 (ANI/TPS): A Hamas terrorist responsible for numerous rocket launches was killed in an airstrike, the Israel Defence Forces said. Wide-scale Israeli airstrikes also targeted operational tunnel shafts, rocket-launching positions and other Hamas infrastructure across Gaza.

Meanwhile, the IDF said it intensified operations in the Khan Yunis neighborhoods of Abasan, Al-Qarara and the Hamad Towers district. In the last 24 hours, there were exchanges of fire between IDF troops and a seven-man terror squad barricaded inside a compound in the Hamad area. In a coordinated strike, the troops killed several of the terrorists, then directed an airstrike which eliminated the rest of the squad. Weapons were also located in the area.

Over the past week, Israeli forces uncovered extensive terror infrastructure including a weapons factory, tunnel shafts, rocket launching positions and command centers among and beneath the Hamad residences. Large numbers of weapons, explosives and military equipment were also seized. The complex of 40 residential buildings is named after Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, who financed the project with hundreds of millions of dollars.

In central Gaza, a terrorist with a suspicious object in his possession was identified entering Hamas infrastructure adjacent to the troops. An aircraft was directed to eliminate the terrorist. At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024