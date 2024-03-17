Left Menu

UAE Team Emirates' Pogacar takes podium at Milano-Sanremo

As expected, the first part of the Italian classic, the 288 kilometres from Pavia to Sanremo, featured a breakaway starting after 15 kilometres. However, it did not worry the top riders of the day, who always maintained a manageable gap from the breakaway.

ANI | Updated: 17-03-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 22:27 IST
UAE Team Emirates' Pogacar takes podium at Milano-Sanremo
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Rome [Italy], March 17 (ANI/WAM): UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar finished third in an intense Milano-Sanremo, which saw Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin Deceuninck) triumph in the sprint. As expected, the first part of the Italian classic, the 288 kilometres from Pavia to Sanremo, featured a breakaway starting after 15 kilometres. However, it did not worry the top riders of the day, who always maintained a manageable gap from the breakaway.

UAE Team Emirates began to move and push their riders on the Cipressa climb, highlighting the young Del Toro. It was then on the Poggio that Pogacar attempted an attack but failed to drop his rivals. In the finale, Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Victorious), already a winner in 2022, animated the last kilometres of the race. However, it ended with a reduced group sprint, where the Slovenian talent from UAE Team Emirates tried to make a comeback but had to settle for third place. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

 India
4
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024