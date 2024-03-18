Israel sees decrease in job vacancies

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 18 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) reported on the number of job vacancies in the country for the period of December 2023 to February 2024. The data showed changes compared to the period that came before the start of the Iron Swords War against the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza. There was a decrease in the number of job vacancies in February after the sharp increase recorded in the previous month - 120, 464 in February compared to 124,398 in January 2024.

The CBS reported a moderate decrease in the rate of vacancies - 3.95 compared to 4.05 in January 2024. The number of vacancies in February 2024 compared to September 2023 (seasonally adjusted):

In the construction and hospitality and food sectors there was a significant increase in the number of vacancies in the month of February in comparison to the situation before the war in Gaza - in September 2023. In those months there was also a sharp decrease in the number employed in these industries. In the industrial and information and communication sectors there was a moderate increase in the number of vacancies compared to the estimate from before the war.

In the transport and transportation services sector, there was a decrease in the number of vacancies compared to this estimate before the war. (ANI/TPS)

