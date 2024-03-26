Under Secy General for Humanitarian Affairs, Emergency Relief Coordinator to step down for health reasons

Left Menu

The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, has informed the UN Secretary-General of his intention to step down for health reasons.

ANI | Updated: 26-03-2024 08:35 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 08:35 IST
Martin Griffiths, Under Secretary-General of the United Nations for Humanitarian Affairs (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
New York [US], March 26 (ANI/WAM): The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, has informed the UN Secretary-General of his intention to step down for health reasons. According to a statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, the Secretary-General extends his deep gratitude and appreciation to Griffiths for his tremendous leadership and service to the United Nations and the humanitarian community in advocating for people affected by crises and mobilising resources to address their needs.

Griffiths, who heads the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), came to the role in July 2021 at a time of mounting humanitarian needs and shrinking resources. He advocated tirelessly for life-saving aid to reach those most in need and for the resources needed to do so.

A skilled diplomat and mediator, he has played a key role in leading the humanitarian response of the United Nations and its partners and negotiating solutions to some of the most intractable crises. Griffiths will remain in his post until the end of June to allow for a smooth transition. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

